IT Associates Corporation (ITAC), established in 1996, is an information technology consulting firm focused on solutions such as B2B E-Commerce, B2B Integration, Managed File Transfer (MFT), High Speed File Transfer (Aspera), Traceability and Supply Chain solutions. ITAC specialize in providing innovative IT solutions and consulting services designed to empower organizations and individuals to achieve their potential through the use of information, and technology.

Address Suite 501 West Tektite Towers, Exchange Road, Ortigas Center, Pasig, National Capital Region (Manila) 1605, Philippines Telephone +63 2 6344153 Website http://www.itac.com.ph Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider