Storage Engine, Inc. (SEI) is a trusted provider of advanced data storage solutions and services, specializing in secure, high-performance systems for critical industries. As a U.S. Department of Defense Facility Cleared company, SEI delivers end-to-end secure support—from design and implementation to training and ongoing assistance—ensuring seamless integration and long-term reliability.



Our solutions, powered by IBM, address complex storage needs with precision and agility, while our dedicated support team handles every client’s first call, providing immediate, expert assistance.

Address One sheila drive, Tinton Falls, New Jersey 07724, United States of America Telephone 732 747 6995 Website http://www.storageengine.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)