LPA del Ecuador

LPA is a solution provider specialized in process automation helping organisations streamline their processes.
We help organisations find automation oppotunities through process mining and discovery and implement automation solutions with the IBM Automation toolbox including: task automation (RPA), workflow automation (BAW) and content management (IBM FileNet).
To existing users of the technology we offer architecture modernisation by moving traditional deploymets to a container based architecture.
At LPA we also have vast experience consolidating multiple content repositories (OnBase, LaserFiche, Opentext) into a single corporate one.
Address
Av. Atahualpa, Av. Republica, Quito, Pichincha 170515, Ecuador
Telephone
+593 2 3938363
Website