LPA del Ecuador

We help organisations find automation oppotunities through process mining and discovery and implement automation solutions with the IBM Automation toolbox including: task automation (RPA), workflow automation (BAW) and content management (IBM FileNet).

To existing users of the technology we offer architecture modernisation by moving traditional deploymets to a container based architecture.

At LPA we also have vast experience consolidating multiple content repositories (OnBase, LaserFiche, Opentext) into a single corporate one.

Address Av. Atahualpa, Av. Republica, Quito, Pichincha 170515, Ecuador Telephone +593 2 3938363 Website http://www.grupolpa.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider