LPA del Ecuador

LPA is a solution provider specialized in process automation helping organisations streamline their processes.

Company Overview

We help organisations find automation oppotunities through process mining and discovery and implement automation solutions with the IBM Automation toolbox including: task automation (RPA), workflow automation (BAW) and content management (IBM FileNet).
To existing users of the technology we offer architecture modernisation by moving traditional deploymets to a container based architecture.
At LPA we also have vast experience consolidating multiple content repositories (OnBase, LaserFiche, Opentext) into a single corporate one.

Address

Av. Atahualpa, Av. Republica, Quito, Pichincha 170515, Ecuador

Telephone

+593 2 3938363

Website

http://www.grupolpa.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers watsonx Orchestrate
Resale Authorizations
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Vault
  • Nomad
  • Terraform
  • Consul
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Turbonomic
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Data Replication
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Event Automation
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • watsonx.ai
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • Kubecost
  • Concert
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.