Home

Partner Plus

Company

iMaxeam UAE

iMaxeam UAE

Located in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, iMaxeam is premier provider of comprehensive IBM Maximo services and products.

Company Overview

We are honored to have been an IBM Gold Business Partner for over three years and a trusted IBM Maximo managed service provider. Offerings MAS 9 and Ext. Maximo 7.6 support.
For more than a decade, we have been delivering comprehensive IBM Maximo solutions, encompassing our flagship products and exceptional services.
At iMaxeam, we are committed to ensuring every client gets the most out of IBM Maximo. With 21 years of combined experience in the industry, we understand the challenges businesses face and are dedicated to providing tailored solutions that optimize efficiency, reduce costs.

Address

Business Centre, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, Sharjah, Ash Shariqah 0000, United Arab Emirates

Website

https://imaxeam.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
Resale Authorizations
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Product Hub
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Db2
  • Decision Optimization
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Vault
  • Nomad
  • Terraform
  • Consul
  • Turbonomic
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim
  • Data Replication
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Event Automation
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx.ai
  • Concert
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods EntireX
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.