Intellioz LLC is a global IT services leader, helping manufacturing and supply chain businesses digitalize operations and gain real-time visibility through AI, IoT, Cloud, and enterprise applications.



We drive value-driven digital transformation by deploying and extending solutions from top technology providers, including IBM, SAP, Snowflake, Fogwing, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and AWS. With a customer-centric approach, we deliver fixed-price, fixed-time solutions that ensure efficiency, scalability, and innovation.



Excited to partner with IBM to accelerate digital transformation for our c

Address 101 E Park Blvd Suite 600, Plano, Texas 75074, United States of America Telephone 6302406720 Website https://intellioz.ai/who-we-are/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female

Asian American