Intellioz LLC drives digital transformation in manufacturing & supply chains with AI, IoT, Cloud & top tech partners like IBM, SAP & AWS

Company Overview

Intellioz LLC is a global IT services leader, helping manufacturing and supply chain businesses digitalize operations and gain real-time visibility through AI, IoT, Cloud, and enterprise applications.

We drive value-driven digital transformation by deploying and extending solutions from top technology providers, including IBM, SAP, Snowflake, Fogwing, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and AWS. With a customer-centric approach, we deliver fixed-price, fixed-time solutions that ensure efficiency, scalability, and innovation.

101 E Park Blvd Suite 600, Plano, Texas 75074, United States of America

6302406720

https://intellioz.ai/who-we-are/

  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • Female
  • Asian American
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods API Management
