Intellioz LLC drives digital transformation in manufacturing & supply chains with AI, IoT, Cloud & top tech partners like IBM, SAP & AWS
Intellioz LLC is a global IT services leader, helping manufacturing and supply chain businesses digitalize operations and gain real-time visibility through AI, IoT, Cloud, and enterprise applications.
We drive value-driven digital transformation by deploying and extending solutions from top technology providers, including IBM, SAP, Snowflake, Fogwing, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce, and AWS. With a customer-centric approach, we deliver fixed-price, fixed-time solutions that ensure efficiency, scalability, and innovation.
Excited to partner with IBM to accelerate digital transformation for our c
101 E Park Blvd Suite 600, Plano, Texas 75074, United States of America
6302406720
https://intellioz.ai/who-we-are/