Catch and fix AI mistakes in real-time with Pegasi. Our platform automatically corrects LLM outputs before they impact your business, helping financial institutions harness the power of generative AI without the risks. Built by AI and financial services experts, with backgrounds at BCG, Capital One, and Intuit, we've proven our value by boosting accuracy from 67% to over 95% in just four weeks at a leading asset manager. From compliance to operational efficiency, Pegasi ensures your AI delivers reliable, explainable, and trustworthy results.

