Home

Partner Plus

Company

Pegasi AI

Pegasi AI

The corrective layer for automating data audits with AI agents

Company Overview

Catch and fix AI mistakes in real-time with Pegasi. Our platform automatically corrects LLM outputs before they impact your business, helping financial institutions harness the power of generative AI without the risks. Built by AI and financial services experts, with backgrounds at BCG, Capital One, and Intuit, we've proven our value by boosting accuracy from 67% to over 95% in just four weeks at a leading asset manager. From compliance to operational efficiency, Pegasi ensures your AI delivers reliable, explainable, and trustworthy results.

Address

43 West 23rd Street, New York, New York 10010, United States of America

Telephone

7345456923

Website

https://Pegasi.ai

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Asian American

Solutions

Pegasi Shield

Pegasi is the building the Corrective Layer of AI to make LLMs reliable and safe.
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.