ICody d.o.o., part of Inter-Computer Group, boasts over 35 years of IT system integration experience. With annual revenues exceeding €57 million and operations in six countries, ICody is a prominent IBM Platinum Business Partner in the CEE region. Their services include server consolidation, data storage solutions, systems integration, maintenance services, business operations, automation, security, service management, AI, and data analytics.

Address Ivana Šibla 17, Zagreb, Grad Zagreb 10000, Croatia Website https://icody.hr/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider