ICody d.o.o., a leading IBM Platinum Business Partner, excels in IT system integration and innovative solutions.

Company Overview

ICody d.o.o., part of Inter-Computer Group, boasts over 35 years of IT system integration experience. With annual revenues exceeding €57 million and operations in six countries, ICody is a prominent IBM Platinum Business Partner in the CEE region. Their services include server consolidation, data storage solutions, systems integration, maintenance services, business operations, automation, security, service management, AI, and data analytics.

Address

Ivana Šibla 17, Zagreb, Grad Zagreb 10000, Croatia

Website

https://icody.hr/

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers Cloud Object Storage, Storage Scale System, Storage Discover, Storage Scale, Storage Ceph
  • Covers Storage for IBM Z
  • Covers Storage for Enterprise Virtual Tape Library
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers Power hardware including Scaleup, Scaleout and Linux based servers
  • Covers Power system software including AIX, IBM i, Linux offerings and Power middleware
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers QRadar for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers TRIRIGA Application Suite, TRIRIGA Real Estate and Facilities Management
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, CP4Apps and Runtimes
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Red Hat Ansible
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers IBM Apptio Targetprocess
  • Covers IBM ApptioOne
  • Covers Watson Code Assistant for Z
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers Informix and Informix for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Guardium Data Protection
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Storage Tape Enterprise Drives (TS11xx)
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Data Platform Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Intelligence Top (AUO) Withdrawn
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection Withdrawn
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • Vault
  • Consul
  • Nomad
  • Terraform
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • MongoDB
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • Elastic
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Concert
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Product Hub
  • Turbonomic
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere Maintenance Mode
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Process Planning
  • SevOne
  • TRIRIGA
  • Sterling Order Management System
  • Maximo
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Encore
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Legacy App Services
  • Operations Insights
  • Operational Decision Management
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • DevOps
  • Data Replication
  • Business Automation Workflow
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Backup Recovery
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • Z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • Z IT Monitoring
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • zAI Platforms
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Storage Tape LTO (TS2xxx, TS4xxx)
  • Fusion HCI System
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Databand
  • Event Automation
  • Guardium Data Security Center
  • Verify Privilege
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Edge Application Manager
  • Content Manager (CM8)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.