Centerprise International Limited

Centerprise International Ltd has been a leader in IT solutions for over 40 years, serving both the public and private sectors. It is one of a small number of UK IT companies that continues to thrive in an industry dominated by global providers. Its ongoing success is attributable to its adaptability, an obsession to do right by its customers and partners, and a desire to deliver socio-economic benefit to the communities within which it works.



The Centerprise Group companies are Centerprise International, CiContinuity, Ci Recycling, Centiant International, YoYoTech, and Ci Distribution.

Address Lime Tree Way, Chineham, Basingstoke, Hampshire RG24 8GQ, United Kingdom Telephone +44 1256 378000 Website http://www.centerprise.co.uk Partner types

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider