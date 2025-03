Elites Conseils & Services Professionel TI inc.

We specialize in IBM Maximo Application Suite professional services, helping businesses optimize asset management and enhance operational efficiency.



Our Services:

✔ Implementation & Upgrades – Seamless deployment and migration

✔ Customization & Development – Tailored integrations and automation

✔ Support & Maintenance – Ensuring system stability and performance

✔ Training & Advisory – Empowering teams with Maximo expertise



🔹 Experienced consultants | 🔹 Client-focused solutions | 🔹 Proven industry success

Address 6810 Rue de Pertuis, 301, Québec, Quebec G2C 1G2, Canada Telephone 4182552407 Website http://www.eliteproservice-consulting.ca Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider