TruGolf, Inc.

TruGolf is a leading golf technology company specializing in hardware and software for indoor and outdoor golf simulation and golf data acquisition.

Company Overview

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhanced image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since TruGolf's founding it has redefined what is possible with golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make the game easier to Play, Improve and Enjoy.

60 North 1400 West, Centerville, Utah 84014, United States of America

8012981997

https://trugolf.com

  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
