TruGolf, Inc.

TruGolf is a golf technology company, committed to making golf, easy. From innovative uses for AI to build content and enhanced image and spatial analysis, to gamified golf improvement plans, TruGolf is an industry leader in the growing technological revolution in the sport of golf. Since TruGolf's founding it has redefined what is possible with golf through technology. TruGolf’s suite of Hardware, Software, and Web Products make the game easier to Play, Improve and Enjoy.

Address 60 North 1400 West, Centerville, Utah 84014, United States of America Telephone 8012981997 Website https://trugolf.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)