BlueSoft Sp. z o.o.

BlueSoft is a trusted IT partner specializing in system integration, digital transformation, and custom software solutions. With 21 years of experience and over 1,000 experts, we modernize enterprise ecosystems, optimize processes, and ensure seamless data management. Our expertise spans cloud, AI, and advanced data engineering, unlocking vendor independence and business agility. As part of the Orange Group, we deliver scalable, future-proof solutions, helping organizations turn technology into a competitive advantage.

Address Aleje Jerozolimskie 134, Warsaw, Mazowieckie 02-305, Poland Telephone +48 22 3737000 Website http://www.bluesoft.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider