BlueSoft Sp. z o.o.

For 21 years, BlueSoft has been integrating IT systems, modernizing enterprises, and delivering innovative solutions that drive business success.
BlueSoft is a trusted IT partner specializing in system integration, digital transformation, and custom software solutions. With 21 years of experience and over 1,000 experts, we modernize enterprise ecosystems, optimize processes, and ensure seamless data management. Our expertise spans cloud, AI, and advanced data engineering, unlocking vendor independence and business agility. As part of the Orange Group, we deliver scalable, future-proof solutions, helping organizations turn technology into a competitive advantage.
Address
Aleje Jerozolimskie 134, Warsaw, Mazowieckie 02-305, Poland
Telephone
+48 22 3737000
Website