Cognos Partners

We help organizations develop their capability to deliver valuable insights from their data. We do this by improving the core analytics processes. We offer services at all stages, from initial strategy and advisory, consultancy, project design, project implementation, training through to cloud hosting and on-going support of your solution. We are told we are open, honest, transparent, and most importantly personable. Our customers engaged with us because of our reputation and stay because of our work ethic. This is evident from the amount of repeat business we do.

Address 35 Trailwood Dr, Suite# 2418, Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 3L6, Canada Website https://cognospartners.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider