Cognos Partners helps uncover hidden trends and drivers so you can get the facts behind your data and deliver insights in real time.

Company Overview

We help organizations develop their capability to deliver valuable insights from their data. We do this by improving the core analytics processes. We offer services at all stages, from initial strategy and advisory, consultancy, project design, project implementation, training through to cloud hosting and on-going support of your solution. We are told we are open, honest, transparent, and most importantly personable. Our customers engaged with us because of our reputation and stay because of our work ethic. This is evident from the amount of repeat business we do.

Address

35 Trailwood Dr, Suite# 2418, Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 3L6, Canada

Website

https://cognospartners.com/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.