Protiviti Inc.

Our Technology Consulting services are designed to help businesses navigate the constantly changing digital landscape through innovative actions.
Our partnership combines Protiviti’s services ranging from strategy, design, and development through implementation, risk management, and managed services with IBM’s leading technology. Our services include:
Enabling the digitalization of IT Financial Management using IBM Apptio and IBM Cloudability
AI Governance aligned to compliance objectives with WatsonX.Governance
Cloud optimization with automation, observability, and management utilizing Instana
Meet sustainability goals by integrating Envizi for ESG management and reporting
Enhance application resiliency with IBM Concert
Address
2884 Sand Hill Rd, Ste 200, Menlo Park, California 94025, United States of America
Website
https://www.protiviti.com/us-en