ESEC FORTE TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

eSec Forte® Technologies CMMi Level 3 certified Global Consulting and IT Security Services company having offices across USA|Singapore|Mumbai|Gurugram|Bangalore|Sri Lanka| New Delhi with key offerings around Cloud Security, Cyber Forensics, Malware Detection, Security Audit, Red Team Assessment, Threat Hunting, Security Operations Control, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessment, IOT Security etc.



CERT-INDIA empaneled for providing Security Auditing Services. We are Global PCI DSS QSA and are authorized by the PCI Security Standards Council to validate an entity’s adherence to PCI DSS.

Address Plot-888, 1st & 2nd Floor, Phase V, Udyog Vihar, Sector 19,, Gurugram, Haryana 122008, India Telephone +91 124 4264666 Website http://www.esecforte.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider