At Relational Data Solutions (RDS), we focus on serving the nuclear power design market as it transforms from a legacy document-centric solution space to a data-centric focus. RDS offers IBM products like DOORS 9.x and DOORS Next Generation, and the full complement of IBM ELM suite as part of data centric starting points for organizations wanting to journey towards an U.S. regulatory design and licensing basis for new nuclear power designs.

Using advanced traceability methods, the 1000's of requirements for regulation and client needs are analyzed for assured compliance and completeness.

Address 30630 SW 5th St, Lebanon, Oregon 97355, United States of America Telephone 724-809-1463 Website https://relationaldatasolutions.com/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider