GLYNT.AI, Inc.

The Sustainability Data Company GLYNT prepares financial-grade sustainability data on water, waste, energy and emissions for businesses globally.

Company Overview

Sustainability data prepared as rigorously as financial data
GLYNT is a certified sustainability data preparation service. Prepare baselines and track reductions with accurate, granular, auditable data. GLYNT does the hard work of data preparation so you don’t have to

Get a full year of sustainability data in under 90 days
Get actual data. Avoid estimates.
End-to-end compliance
1. Save Money- GLYNT saves 70%+ over current data prep systems
2. Reduce Disclosure Risk - Report consistently with accurate, verified data from GLYNT
3. Get SOX-Level Compliance Rely on end-to-end data integrity

Address

530 Showers Drive, #7416, Mountain View, California 94040, United States of America

Telephone

9192595430

Website

https://glynt.ai/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Proficiencies
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
Resale Authorizations
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.