GLYNT.AI, Inc.

The Sustainability Data Company GLYNT prepares financial-grade sustainability data on water, waste, energy and emissions for businesses globally.
Sustainability data prepared as rigorously as financial data
GLYNT is a certified sustainability data preparation service. Prepare baselines and track reductions with accurate, granular, auditable data. GLYNT does the hard work of data preparation so you don’t have to
Get a full year of sustainability data in under 90 days
Get actual data. Avoid estimates.
End-to-end compliance
1. Save Money- GLYNT saves 70%+ over current data prep systems
2. Reduce Disclosure Risk - Report consistently with accurate, verified data from GLYNT
3. Get SOX-Level Compliance Rely on end-to-end data integrity
Address
530 Showers Drive, #7416, Mountain View, California 94040, United States of America
Telephone
9192595430
Website