GLYNT.AI, Inc.

Sustainability data prepared as rigorously as financial data

GLYNT is a certified sustainability data preparation service. Prepare baselines and track reductions with accurate, granular, auditable data. GLYNT does the hard work of data preparation so you don’t have to



Get a full year of sustainability data in under 90 days

Get actual data. Avoid estimates.

End-to-end compliance

1. Save Money- GLYNT saves 70%+ over current data prep systems

2. Reduce Disclosure Risk - Report consistently with accurate, verified data from GLYNT

3. Get SOX-Level Compliance Rely on end-to-end data integrity

Address 530 Showers Drive, #7416, Mountain View, California 94040, United States of America Telephone 9192595430 Website https://glynt.ai/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)