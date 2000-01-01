ACCUSOFT CORPORATION

Founded in 1991, Accusoft is a leading software provider specializing in document and image processing solutions. With APIs built for developers and ISVs, Accusoft enables users to solve the most complex workflow challenges and gain insights from content in any format, on any device. Backed by 40 patents and anchored by our flagship product PrizmDoc, our solutions help organizations streamline document management and rapidly bring cutting-edge ECM applications to market.

