Jolera is a Global Systems Integrator (GSI) dedicated to transforming IT operations into secure, efficient environments.

With a diverse team of over 500 professionals across 24 countries, we combine global reach with localized expertise.

Specialties:

Managed IT Services, Helpdesk Services, Professional Services, Development Services, Procurement Services, Data Protection, Cloud-Based Solutions, Technical Support, Hardware Implementation, IT Infrastructure Consulting, IT Development, Cybersecurity, AI Business, and Global Services Integrator

Address Avenida da Boavista, 2121, Porto, Porto 4100-134, Portugal Telephone 22 406 5873 Website https://www.jolera.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider