Finwave Iberia & Latam provides end-to-end platforms, customized services and projects, and consulting for the banking and fintech sector. It offers unique expertise in key areas such as factoring, lending, consumer credit, UTP/NPL, banking applications, wealth management, security services, fund management and regulatory compliance.

Address Paseo de la Castellana 101, Madrid, Madrid, Comunidad de 28046, Spain Website http://www.finwave.es Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider