Home

Partner Plus

Company

iSolution (Invent Solutions)

iSolution (Invent Solutions)

iSolution is a digital transformation and tech company that specializes in high-end, innovative technology solutions.

Company Overview

iSolution is a digital transformation and tech company that specializes in high-end, innovative technology solutions to streamline and optimize everyday business tasks. From
consultancy to implementation, our team of expert cloud engineers works with the world’s leading organizations providing our clients with comprehensive technology solutions tailored to their unique needs.
With a strong commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, we strive to be the partner of choice for organizations seeking to unlock their full potential in the digital era.

Address

Al Muruj Olaya Street, Building 9250, 3rd floor, Office 04, Riyadh, Ar Riyad 00000, Saudi Arabia

Telephone

+ 966 114169118

Website

https://isolutions.sa/

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • IBM Technology Partner
Proficiencies
  • Covers webMethods App Integration
  • Covers webMethods API Management
Resale Authorizations
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • ELM Application Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Workflow Automation
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps Heritage
  • DevOps Automation
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • Event Automation
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.