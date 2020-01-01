VM2020 Solutions

Founded in 2015 by leading practitioners in the automation, simulation, and software-defined data center technologies, VM2020 decided to tackle one of the IT industry’s toughest challenges: moving the IT industry from its traditional data and disaster recovery protection to proven digital operational resilience at speed and scale.

Our mission is to champion agile process improvements and technology updates that result in the ability to validate the effectiveness of controls, “fight while wounded” during attacks, and prove fast recovery capabilities even from the most destructive incidents.

