Quantum Information Technology is a leading provider of advanced IT solutions in the Middle East and Africa. Specializing in cybersecurity and cloud computing. We offer innovative services tailored to meet the unique needs of businesses in the region. The company is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency and security. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Quantum ensures that clients receive top-notch support and expertise. Our mission is to empower organizations with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age .

Address New Cairo , R3 , Capital Mall 53, Cairo, Al Qahirah 11031, Egypt Telephone 0227320031 Website https://www.quantum-mea.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider