AddAI.Life s.r.o.

We specialize in AI-powered conversational assistants for industries such as banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce.

Our AI solutions—voicebots, web chats, and mobile applications—enhance customer experience and provide businesses with valuable data insights.

We offer AI consulting and tailored training, helping organizations integrate AI into their workflows, optimize customer interactions, and leverage modern AI tools for greater efficiency.

We also provide easy-to-use platform that boosts and simplifies building and operating AI assistants to our customers.

Address Rybná, 716/24, Praha, Praha, Hlavní mešto 110 00, Czechia Telephone +420 775214121 Website http://www.addai.cz Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider