AddAI.Life s.r.o.

We provide AI-powered assistants for customer care or automation. We also offer a platform to simplify building of AI asistants.

Company Overview

We specialize in AI-powered conversational assistants for industries such as banking, telecommunications, and e-commerce.
Our AI solutions—voicebots, web chats, and mobile applications—enhance customer experience and provide businesses with valuable data insights.
We offer AI consulting and tailored training, helping organizations integrate AI into their workflows, optimize customer interactions, and leverage modern AI tools for greater efficiency.
We also provide easy-to-use platform that boosts and simplifies building and operating AI assistants to our customers.

Address

Rybná, 716/24, Praha, Praha, Hlavní mešto 110 00, Czechia

Telephone

+420 775214121

Website

http://www.addai.cz

  • Partner types
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers watsonx Assistant
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.