Crazylog

Crazylog develops Quickbrain, a 3D asset management software design to support maintenance technicians on the field.

Company Overview

Quickbrain is a modular SaaS software hosted on the IBM cloud. Main modules are :
E-DMS : module dédicated to technical documentation management.
E-CMMS : module dedicated to asset management.
E-PUB : State of the art S1000D embedded viewer.
Quick-Apps : PWA applications to support technicians on the field.

Address

108, Chemin des Saules, la crau, Var 83260, France

Telephone

+33 4 94286309

Website

http://www.crazylog.fr

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Solutions

Quickbrain

Quickbrain is an innovative technical documentation (DMS) and asset management (EAM) software designed by and for the technicians on the field.
