Crazylog develops Quickbrain, a 3D asset management software design to support maintenance technicians on the field.
Quickbrain is a modular SaaS software hosted on the IBM cloud. Main modules are :
E-DMS : module dédicated to technical documentation management.
E-CMMS : module dedicated to asset management.
E-PUB : State of the art S1000D embedded viewer.
Quick-Apps : PWA applications to support technicians on the field.
108, Chemin des Saules, la crau, Var 83260, France
+33 4 94286309
