Quickbrain is a modular SaaS software hosted on the IBM cloud. Main modules are :

E-DMS : module dédicated to technical documentation management.

E-CMMS : module dedicated to asset management.

E-PUB : State of the art S1000D embedded viewer.

Quick-Apps : PWA applications to support technicians on the field.

Address 108, Chemin des Saules, la crau, Var 83260, France Telephone +33 4 94286309 Website http://www.crazylog.fr Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)