Founded in 2004 and backed by Polaris Growth Fund, ARInsights provides the market-leading SaaS platform and expert services for managing analyst relations (AR) and B2B influencer relations programs.



Our flagship solution, ARchitect — along with multiple complementary products and consulting services — enable hundreds of leading companies to increase awareness and enhance knowledge-sharing with all the industry analysts and other key influencers who matter to their businesses. AR professionals across the world rely on ARInsights to measurably increase efficiency and productivity every day.

