MODUS X LLC

MODUS X, a Ukrainian IT product and service company, was established from the IT department of the DTEK Group to bring innovation to the market. With over 670 specialists, MODUS X designs, develops, implements, and supports complex information systems, infrastructure solutions, and data-driven products for large enterprises.



The company focuses on automating business processes, integrating cloud technologies, and delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, empowering businesses to meet their strategic goals with confidence.

Address Gareta Dzhonsa str, house 8, letter 20D, Kyiv, Kyiv 04119, Ukraine Website https://modusx.digital/ Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider