VIDNEO TECNOLOGIA AUDIOVISUAL Y DIGITAL, SL

Vidneo is specialized in the implementation of technological solutions for the creation and maintenance of digital audio and video platforms.

Company Overview

The Vidneo team has extensive experience in the field of Internet content distribution for all types of devices. We are specialized in integrating a wide variety of advanced technologies, offering the best solutions in the market. We have more than 15 years of experience in the development of digital solutions, which allows us to guarantee a high quality service.
As a leading technology company, we provide expert advice, helping our customers to select the solutions that best suit the specific needs of their industry or infrastructure.

Address

C/ Pujades, 79, Barcelona, Barcelona 08005, Spain

Website

https://www.vidneo.tc/

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Solutions

Advanced video platform

Cloud solution for building customized OTT platforms.
