Addedo supports, develops and challenges the Finance and Business Control function. We do this by improving processes and inspiring the development of financial management, follow-up and reporting. With automation and digitization, we lay the foundation for concrete value creation. We strive for our customers to feel safe, smart and fast in their work.

Address c/o Pedab Norway AS, Stortingsgt 4, Oslo, Oslo 0158, Norway Telephone +47 95226199 95226199 Website http://www.addedo.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider