Pyramid Analytics (Israel) Ltd

Pyramid is a scalable Decision Intelligence Platform supporting self-service to enterprise-level deployments. It features a universal client for any device, installs on diverse platforms, and operates with popular data stacks. Pyramid balances productivity and governance, integrates AI for decision-making, and supports direct data access and comprehensive analytics workflows.

Address 40 tuval st., Ramat Gan, Tel-Aviv 5252247, Israel Website https://www.pyramidanalytics.com/ Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)