Business Logix LLC

Business Logix specializes in AI and automation, leveraging watsonx to boost productivity, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Company Overview

Business Logix is a consulting and training firm specializing in AI and automation solutions. With expertise in tools like watsonx, we help businesses boost productivity, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences. Serving industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, and professional services, we deliver tailored strategies that address unique challenges, drive growth, and empower organizations to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Address

20333 Texas 249 Access Rd. Ste 200, Houston, Texas 77070, United States of America

Telephone

3467967368

Website

businessloigxllc.com

  • Partner types
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
  • Diverse-owned businesses
  • Female
  • Hispanic American
Proficiencies
  • Covers watson Discovery
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
Resale Authorizations
  • Palantir Withdrawn
  • Security AppScan
  • Clinical Development Portfolio Withdrawn
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper II Withdrawn
  • Hyper Protect Data Controller Withdrawn
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Data and AI Top (AUO)
  • Supply Chain Top (AUO)
  • watsonx.ai
  • Engineering Lifecycle Management Top (AUO)
  • Customer Insights Software
  • BigFix Endpoint Security
  • Security Network Protection
  • IoT Platform Withdrawn
  • Video Analytics Withdrawn
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Z
  • Database EcoSystem
  • Cloudera & Hadoop
  • Hybrid Cloud Mesh
  • Streamsets
  • watsonx Orchestrate
  • Rapid Network Automation
  • AI Assistants Ecosystem
  • Kubecost
  • webMethods API Management
  • webMethods Data Exchange
  • webMethods BPMS
  • webMethods ApplinX
  • webMethods EntireX
  • watsonx BI Assistant
  • Concert
  • watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible
  • Data Fabric Ecosystem & Emerging
  • webMethods Integration
  • Data Services Extensions
  • Turbonomic - ARM
  • Watson Subscription & Expert Labs
  • QRadar EDR & XDR
  • Ground Transport Withdrawn
  • Quantum Safe Explorer
  • AIOps Insights Withdrawn
  • Automation Foundation Withdrawn
  • Blueworks Live
  • SevOne
  • Process Mining
  • TRIRIGA Application Suite
  • Sterling Order & Inventory Management
  • Maximo Application Suite
  • ELM Application Suite
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Storage Virtualize
  • Storage Scale SW (TPS)
  • Storage Defender SW (TPS)
  • Spectrum High Performance Computing
  • Icing
  • Host Toolsz
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • TXSeries
  • TPF
  • Db2
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • QRadar Suite (Software)
  • Hyper Protect Virtual Servers - Private Cloud
  • Other/Unk IBM SW
  • watsonx Assistant
  • Cloud Pak for Data
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Observability with Instana
  • Cloud Pak for Applications
  • Spectrum Accelerate
  • Connected Vehicle Insights
  • watsonx.data
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • OpenPages
  • API Connect
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • IT Automation Heritage
  • Aspera
  • Blockchain Support
  • Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
  • Cloud Pak for Business Automation
  • DataPower Appliances
  • Cloud Pak for Integration
  • Cloud Pak System
  • MQ
  • Operations Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Informix
  • Decision Optimization
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • Renewals Only - Kenexa LMS
  • Hybrid Cloud Network Automation
  • Business Analytics Enterprise
  • Watson Discovery
  • SPSS Statistics
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Workflow Automation
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Verify Governance
  • X-force Threat Intelligence
  • QRadar SIEM
  • QRadar SOAR
  • Capture
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • Filenet Content Manager
  • DevOps Heritage
  • DevOps Automation
  • Fusion HCI SW & Fusion SDS (TPS)
  • Flexera One with IBM Observability
  • Storage DS8K SW (TPS)
  • Data Observability by Databand
  • Watson APIs
  • Event Automation
  • WebSphere Automation
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Hosted
  • Guardium Suite
  • Verify Privilege
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Discover and Classify
  • Netezza
  • The Weather Company Media
  • Non-IBM SW
  • Business Automation Open Editions
  • Workload Automation
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Integration Partnerships
  • Edge Application Manager Withdrawn
  • Content Manager (CM8)
