Digital minds Experts

DME is an IBM Partner Level specializing in IBM HW and software soluotions We leverage the power of IBM technologies to help businesses as accelerate digital transformation, solve complex challenges, drive innovation.

Our Expertise:

Onprim soluotions,Cloud Consulting, Application Development, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity and contract support.

Our Value.

Proven track record of success,Deep tecnologies expertise, Customer-centric approach,Improved efficiency,Enhanced customer experience.

By partnering with IBM, businesses gain:

Access to cutting-edge IBM technologies

Expert guidance and suppot

Address 53 Al-Fayrouz Street, District 10, First Neighborhood, Sheikh Zayed, Al Jizah 11728, Egypt Telephone 01014716888 Website dme-eg.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider