Digital Minds Experts is a leading IBM Business Partner with a proven track record of success in helping organizations achieve their strategic goals

Company Overview

DME is an IBM Partner Level specializing in IBM HW and software soluotions We leverage the power of IBM technologies to help businesses as accelerate digital transformation, solve complex challenges, drive innovation.
Our Expertise:
Onprim soluotions,Cloud Consulting, Application Development, Data Analytics, Cybersecurity and contract support.
Our Value.
Proven track record of success,Deep tecnologies expertise, Customer-centric approach,Improved efficiency,Enhanced customer experience.
By partnering with IBM, businesses gain:
Access to cutting-edge IBM technologies
Expert guidance and suppot

Address

53 Al-Fayrouz Street, District 10, First Neighborhood, Sheikh Zayed, Al Jizah 11728, Egypt

Telephone

01014716888

Website

dme-eg.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
  • System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional
  • Managed Service Provider (MSP)
  • Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)
  • VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider
Proficiencies
  • Covers Instana
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • SDSaaS HW
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • DevOps Heritage
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Workflow Automation
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Host Toolsz
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Icing
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • zAI Platforms
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Fusion HCI System
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.