Karin (Macau) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KARIN Group, represents a name of talent and prestige across the Information Technology industry. Over the years, Karin has developed itself as a leading IT products distributor in Macau with a team of professionals. Continually striving for the leading position in the industry, the delivery of dedicated and tremendous IT products to exceed customers’ expectation is always our endeavors

Address Alameda Dr. Carlos D’ Assumpção, No. 336-342, Centro Comercial Cheng Feng, 9/F, C, Macau, null N/A, Macao Telephone +853 66629662 Website karingroup.com Partner types

Distributor