Karin (Macau) Company Limited

Company Overview

Karin (Macau) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KARIN Group, represents a name of talent and prestige across the Information Technology industry. Over the years, Karin has developed itself as a leading IT products distributor in Macau with a team of professionals. Continually striving for the leading position in the industry, the delivery of dedicated and tremendous IT products to exceed customers’ expectation is always our endeavors

Address

Alameda Dr. Carlos D’ Assumpção, No. 336-342, Centro Comercial Cheng Feng, 9/F, C, Macau, null N/A, Macao

Telephone

+853 66629662

Website

karingroup.com

  • Partner types
  • Distributor
Proficiencies
  • Covers Capture, Content, FileNet, Decisions
  • Covers IBM Process Mining
  • Covers RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and OEM Automation Anywhere, Watson Orchestrate
  • Covers Aspera
  • Covers API Connect, DataPower, Events Streams, and MQ
  • Covers Instana
  • Covers Turbonomics
  • Covers WebSphere Application Server, Hybrid Edition, and Runtimes
  • Covers Cognos Analytics, Cognos Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data & aaS
  • Covers Data Fabric for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Db2 and Db2 for Cloud Pak for Data
  • Covers Spectrum LSF and Symphony
  • Covers SPSS Modeler
  • Covers SPSS Statistics
  • Covers IBM Storage, Fusion HCI, Storage Suite for IBM Cloud Paks
  • Covers the Maximo Application Suite
  • Covers Envizi Sustainabilty Performance Management
  • Covers Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, Application Monitoring, IT Management Bundles, Operations Insights
  • Covers Planning Analytics, Planning Analytics for Cloud Pak for Data and Cognos Controller
  • Covers FlashSystems, IBM Storage Control & Storage Insights, IBM Storage Virtualize, IBM Storage Sentinel
  • Covers wastonx.ai, watsonx.data, watsonx.governance
  • Covers IBM Apptio Cloudability
  • Covers Event Automation, Event Streams
  • Covers MQ, MQ Advanced, MQ Appliances
  • Covers Linear Tape-Open, IBM Storage Archive, IBM Storage Suite, Tape Media, IBM Storage Protect, Defender
  • Covers Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Databases
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • SDSaaS HW
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • Ceph as a Service HW
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • DevOps Heritage
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Db2 for Z
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Workflow Automation
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Host Toolsz
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Icing
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Management
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • Fusion HCI System
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
