Wholly-owned subsidiary of KARIN Group, represents a name of talent and prestige across the Information Technology industry
Karin (Macau) Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KARIN Group, represents a name of talent and prestige across the Information Technology industry. Over the years, Karin has developed itself as a leading IT products distributor in Macau with a team of professionals. Continually striving for the leading position in the industry, the delivery of dedicated and tremendous IT products to exceed customers’ expectation is always our endeavors
Address
Alameda Dr. Carlos D’ Assumpção, No. 336-342, Centro Comercial Cheng Feng, 9/F, C, Macau, null N/A, Macao
Telephone
+853 66629662
Website