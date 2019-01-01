AI Youth Alliance is a global non-profit dedicated to making Artificial Intelligence (AI) accessible to youth worldwide. We inspire, educate, and empower young minds through free classes, workshops, events, and mentorship programs. AI Youth Alliance engages youth in real-world research and collaborative projects to tackle global challenges and drive innovation. We foster knowledge-sharing and growth, offering resources, forums, and expert guidance. Together with our partners and ambassadors, we equip the next generation to lead in AI and create meaningful impact.

