Technosmart Oy

We are a certified, long-experienced technology company specializing in the management of critical operating environments and the development of emergency supply. Our team already has more than 20 top professionals in their field who are committed to the success of our customers. In addition to the authorities, our customers include leading players in logistics. We have been a long-term partner in developing their demanding systems.

Address Kympinkatu 3 C, Jyväskylä, Keski-Suomi 40320, Finland Telephone +358409015805 Website technosmart.fi Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider