Diyar Middle East for Information Technology

Empowering industries with innovative ICT and cybersecurity solutions, delivering excellence and tailored services across the Middle East.
Since 1980, Diyar Middle East LLC has been a leader in ICT and cybersecurity solutions, delivering innovative and tailored services across the Middle East. Based in Kuwait, we address industry-specific challenges in sectors such as government, healthcare, retail, and financial services. Our expertise spans system integration, managed security services (MSSP), and comprehensive ICT solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic digital era with excellence and innovation.
Address
King Abdul Aziz Road, Sulaimaniya Area, Riyadh, Ar Riyad 11578, Saudi Arabia
Telephone
+966-11-4479400
Website