Diyar Middle East for Information Technology

Since 1980, Diyar Middle East LLC has been a leader in ICT and cybersecurity solutions, delivering innovative and tailored services across the Middle East. Based in Kuwait, we address industry-specific challenges in sectors such as government, healthcare, retail, and financial services. Our expertise spans system integration, managed security services (MSSP), and comprehensive ICT solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic digital era with excellence and innovation.

Address King Abdul Aziz Road, Sulaimaniya Area, Riyadh, Ar Riyad 11578, Saudi Arabia Telephone +966-11-4479400 Website http://diyarme.com/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)