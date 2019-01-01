Home Partner Plus Company ABP PATENT NETWORK GmbH
ABP PATENT NETWORK GmbH

ABP PATENTNETWORK GmbH is an international service provider in the field of intellectual property (IP).

Company Overview

ABP Patent Network offers Searches, Annuity Payments, Recordals and IP Software. UptoIP is a comprehensive platform for managing IP portfolios, streamlining traditional IP administration with features like collaborative work, industry trend monitoring, and competitor activity tracking. Integrated with patentbutler.AI, it simplifies patent research and provides secure management of patents, trademarks, and designs.

Address

Rosenauerweg 16, Windischgarsten, Oberösterreich 4580, Austria

Telephone

+43756254400

Website

http://abp-patentnet.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
