Zetaris AI Data Hub

Company Overview

Zetaris is an AI Data Hub company dedicated to transforming how organizations manage and utilize their data. We aim to revolutionize data processes by simplifying complex operations and enabling real-time insights for better decision-making. Zetaris AI-powered platform automates data preparation, allowing businesses to access and prepare data directly from its source without moving it, enabling immediate analytics and AI readiness while ensuring data security, and governance.

Address

575 Market St, San Fransisco, California 94105, United States of America

Telephone

610413641192

Website

zetaris.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
