Altavo Partners combines deep expertise in strategy, finance, and technology to drive growth and innovation for SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. As an IBM Silver Partner, Altavo delivers cutting-edge solutions powered by WatsonX AI, offering tailored support for digital transformation, strategic planning, and funding initiatives. Its CPD-certified training programs and scalable coaching services empower professionals and organizations alike.

Address 14 Avenue de l'Opéra, Paris, Paris 75001, France Telephone 0623560137 Website altavo.fr Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider