EUROPEAN DYNAMICS ADVANCED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATION SYSTEMS S.A.

EUROPEAN DYNAMICS was founded in 1993 is a leading Information Technologies service provider and software developer in the field of e-government, operating internationally as a group of companies, with offices and antennas in Athens, Berlin, Basel, Brussels, Copenhagen, Kaatsheuvel, London, Luxembourg, Milano, Nicosia, Vienna, etc. The group designs, develops, supports and operates complex IT systems and commercialises a wide range of software products in the field of e-government, using state-of-the-art technologies.

Address Fragoklissias 18 & Samou 53 Str., Maroussi, Athens, Attikí 15125, Greece Telephone 00302108094500 Website http://www.eurodyn.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)