Home Partner Plus Company EUROPEAN DYNAMICS ADVANCED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATION SYSTEMS S.A.
EUROPEAN DYNAMICS ADVANCED INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND TELECOMMUNICATION SYSTEMS S.A.

EUROPEAN DYNAMICS designs, develops, commercializes and supports its own software products in the above domains (among others).

Company Overview

EUROPEAN DYNAMICS was founded in 1993 is a leading Information Technologies service provider and software developer in the field of e-government, operating internationally as a group of companies, with offices and antennas in Athens, Berlin, Basel, Brussels, Copenhagen, Kaatsheuvel, London, Luxembourg, Milano, Nicosia, Vienna, etc. The group designs, develops, supports and operates complex IT systems and commercialises a wide range of software products in the field of e-government, using state-of-the-art technologies.

Address

Fragoklissias 18 & Samou 53 Str., Maroussi, Athens, Attikí 15125, Greece

Telephone

00302108094500

Website

http://www.eurodyn.com

  • Partner types
  • Independent Software Vendor (ISV)
Resale Authorizations
  • Software - AIX
  • Security Intelligence Withdrawn
  • Identity and Access Management Withdrawn
  • Watson Marketing and Commerce Top-Divested and Miscodes(AUO)
  • Digital Experience Software
  • Software - Linux OS (gross)
  • SDSaaS HW
  • Sterling Managed File Transfer
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • SDSaaS HW
  • Storwize V7xxx HW
  • Tape - High End Enterprise
  • Power Systems Other HW/Racks/HMC
  • Watson FSS Top (AUO)
  • Z Open Automation Utilities
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • WebSphere Service Registry/Repository
  • MQ Advanced
  • Db2 for Z
  • Content Manager On Demand
  • WebSphere eXtreme Scale
  • 6941-15K Point of Sale - Storage Expert Care - Premium
  • Z Workload Interaction Navigator
  • Z Digital Integration Hub
  • SAN b-type Switches
  • DevOps Heritage
  • App Connect Enterprise
  • Data Integration & Replication
  • SPSS Modeler
  • Decision Optimization
  • Db2 Tools for Z
  • Db2
  • Optim & Master Data Management
  • Cognos Analytics
  • Operations Insights
  • Db2 for Z
  • Financial Transactions,Payments & Insights
  • Decision Management
  • Workflow Automation
  • zSystems Security
  • Verify Access
  • Guardium Data Protection
  • Guardium Data Encryption
  • Guardium Key Lifecycle Management
  • Sterling Transformation Extender
  • Z Batch Resiliency
  • Host Toolsz
  • Sterling B2B Integration
  • Z Service Management Suite
  • Cloud Object Storage HW
  • Z Software Asset Management
  • Z Log and Data Analytics
  • Automatic Binary Optimizer for z/OS
  • Z Service Automation Suite
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • IDz & PD Tools
  • Cloud Infrastructure Center
  • IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Stack
  • Enterprise COBOL for z/OS
  • IDzEE & ADFz
  • Test Tools - TAZ
  • Z Compilers
  • Host Integration (HATS and HACP)
  • Icing
  • CICS Transaction Server for z/OS
  • CICS Transaction Gateway
  • z/OS Connect Enterprise Edition
  • IMS
  • z Storage Management
  • IMS Tools
  • CICS Tools
  • zVM Tools
  • z Monitoring and Automation
  • Z Workload Scheduling
  • Z Anomaly Analytics
  • Storage Protect
  • z/OS Communication Server
  • DFSMS
  • Z Monitoring Suite
  • Z Performance and Capacity
  • Z APM Connect
  • Unified Key Orchestrator
  • zAI Platforms
  • Power 10 E1080
  • LinuxONE Rockhopper 4
  • WebSphere Application Server
  • Decision Management
  • Power10 S1022 Scale-out
  • Power10 L1022 Scale-out
  • Storage Scale System
  • Storage FlashSystem - FS5nxx HW
  • Linear Tape-Open (LTO)
  • Storage DS8K HW
  • Fusion HCI System
  • IBM Power Virtual Server Private Cloud - Hardware
Information about the companies and solutions listed in this directory is provided by each company and is not validated by IBM unless otherwise noted.