L&T Technology Services Limited

At LTTS, our expertise in complete product engineering for diverse industries such as medical, automotive, industrial or consumer products, gives us a unique appreciation of the security threats surrounding these products. Our work begins at the embedded chip level and goes all the way to radio interfaces, cloud storage and user applications.

At LTTS, we can remotely monitor and manage the security of your IT & OT networks through our 24x7 Security Operations Center.

Our services include Device Security, OT Security, IoT &App security, Full Lifecycle security. Visit us at https://www.ltts.com/

Address 5th Floor, West Block-II, L&T Knowledge City SEZ, N.H. No. 8, Ajwa Waghodia Crossing,, Vadodara, Gujarat 390019, India Telephone +91 2656705846 Website http://www.ltts.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider