Since 1980, Diyar Middle East LLC has been a leader in ICT and cybersecurity solutions, delivering innovative and tailored services across the Middle East. Based in Kuwait, we address industry-specific challenges in sectors such as government, healthcare, retail, and financial services. Our expertise spans system integration, managed security services (MSSP), and comprehensive ICT solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic digital era with excellence and innovation.

Address 391 Umm AL Sanuiem St., Doha, Ad Dawhah 0000, Qatar Telephone +974-4421-6908 Website diyarme.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider