At Objec3d we have a huge focus on the design element of everything we do. We aim to create software that people love, and we believe design and quality are critical parts of this. This is why we have taken the time to become experts in web technology such as JavaScript, CSS and HTML. We also have extensive expertise in Maximo and Asset Management and are one of the pioneers of adopting Maximo Application Suite in Australia. Add to this our deep expertise in cloud technology, and you have a partner that is best positioned to drive success for your organisation.

Address 470 St Kilda Road, Melbourne, Victoria 3004, Australia Telephone +61389048046 Website https://www.objec3d.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider