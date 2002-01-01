Sheffield Scientific, LLC

Sheffield Scientific is a private, woman owned company founded in May 2010 that provides professional consulting services to the utilities and natural resources industries. This includes provision of licenses, project oversight, advisory services, business consulting, IT/OT consulting for performance improvement, application conversions and upgrades, all while supporting technical services. Sheffield Scientific also has a cyber security practice assisting utilities with Physical and logical security services and software.

Address 2002 W Grand Pkwy N, Suite #210, Katy, Texas 77449-9650, United States of America Telephone +1 713 3639650 Website http://www.sheffieldscientific.com Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider Diverse-owned businesses

Female