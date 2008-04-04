PT Air Mas Perkasa is an Information Technology company engaged in government procurement of goods and services, e-commerce, rental and solutions.
Founded by Basuki Surodjo on April 4, 2008, Airmas Group has more than 11 years of experience in the IT field, ranging from distribution, retail, to Solution businesses. Since its establishment, Airmas Group has collaborated with international IT brands and has served customers, ranging from government institutions and corporations.
Address
Jl. KH. Zainul Arifin, Komp. Ketapang Indah B-3 No. 8-9, Jakarta, Jakarta Raya 14350, Indonesia
Telephone
(021) 630 4444
Website