Asset People B.V.

Asset People, based in the Netherlands, specializes in Enterprise Asset Management solutions. They support organizations in optimizing the lifecycle and availability of public infrastructure



Services Offered:

The company provides consultation, strategic planning, and software integration services to ensure efficient asset use and maintenance for long-term reliability and cost management.



Deep Industry Focus:

Their clients span asset-intensive industries such as Public constructions.

Address Polhaarweg 18, Dalfsen, Overijssel 7721 DX, Netherlands Telephone +31 858 228200 Website http://assetpeople.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider