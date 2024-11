Professionals for Smart Technology

PST is IBM's Value Net Solution Provider, specializing in System Integration, Business Automation, Identity Management, AI, Data Management, and Cyber Security Services and Solutions.



PST also specializes in Digital Banking Solutions for Retail, Corporate, and Wealth Customers, including Web, Mobile, Tablet, Wearables, etc., as well as Customer Onboarding (Account Opening) and Loan Origination and Management.



www.pst.jo

Address Emaar Towers, Tower B, Zahran Street, 5th Circle, 6th Floor., Amman, `Amman 11953, Jordan Telephone 00962790455555 Website www.pst.jo Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider