Next Vision GmbH, founded by Patrick Söhlke, specializes in Analytics & BI as well as Data Science, ML & AI. As IBM Build Business Partner, the company offers innovative solutions, including Cognos and Planning Analytics and promotes IBM watsonx as the leading AI platform behind the AI Assistant for Business Solutions. With over 20 years of experience, Next Vision has completed more than 100 projects in manufacturing, commerce and public services. Its lab environment fosters practical AI use cases driving innovation through tailored IBM technologies and cutting-edge research and development.

Address Buergermeister-Soehlke-Str. 20, Hessisch Oldendorf, Niedersachsen 31840, Germany Telephone +49 5158 992236 Website http://www.nextvision.info Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider