International Development Company LLC

A Digital Transformation and Technology services division providing services to Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Public & Government Sector entities
The company was founded in 1978 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and has since been committed to supporting the region’s development within the Oil & Gas sector.
IDC represents over 100 international and national companies and actively promotes their products and services to the largest clients in the UAE in the Energy (Oil & Gas, Petrochemical), Power & Water, Telecommunications and Construction industries.
IDC’s business activities range from complete project development to specialized services. The company works with its global network of partners and principals to support client projects.
Address
5th Floor Guardian Towers Building, Abu Dhabi, Abu Zaby 2621, United Arab Emirates
Telephone
97126222444
Website