International Development Company LLC

The company was founded in 1978 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and has since been committed to supporting the region’s development within the Oil & Gas sector.

IDC represents over 100 international and national companies and actively promotes their products and services to the largest clients in the UAE in the Energy (Oil & Gas, Petrochemical), Power & Water, Telecommunications and Construction industries.



IDC’s business activities range from complete project development to specialized services. The company works with its global network of partners and principals to support client projects.

Address 5th Floor Guardian Towers Building, Abu Dhabi, Abu Zaby 2621, United Arab Emirates Telephone 97126222444 Website https://www.idcuae.ae/ Partner types

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider