Black Star Technology and AI

Black Star Technology & AI is an IBM solutions provider empowering Iraq’s public and private sectors. With decades of industry experience, we ensure client success through pre-assessment, deployment, and ongoing support, maximizing the value of IBM technologies. Our on-ground team provides nationwide coverage, supporting IBM solutions like Cybersecurity (QRadar) and Operations & Maintenance (Maximo) to transform operations and enhance security. We are committed to bringing world-class expertise and local engagement to drive impactful change across industries.

Address Villa 8 Street 27, Baghdad, Baghdad 0000, Iraq Telephone null Website blackstar-iraq.com Partner types

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider