Consumer Cloud Technology Services Pte Ltd

Consumer Cloud Technology Services (CCTS Global) is a leading IT services provider, product developer, and fast-growing IBM and K2 partner, serving the Asia-Pacific region and expanding internationally. We aim to transform the IT landscape with top-tier BPM solutions and managed services. Dedicated to a brighter future through technology, we support organizations with expert IT services & contract resources. Specializing in IBM CDC, Process Mining, and Process Automation, CCTS Global enables businesses to optimize workflows, drive efficiency, and foster growth in an evolving digital world.

Address Level 42, Suntec Tower Three, 8 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore, Central Singapore 038988, Singapore Telephone +658391 8092 Website cctsglobal.com Partner types

Independent Software Vendor (ISV)

System Integrator (SI) - Global or Regional

Managed Service Provider (MSP)

Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP)

VAR/Reseller/Solution Provider